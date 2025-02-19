Cassie Ventura expecting her third child

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Cassie Ventura is growing her family.

The singer and actress, who goes by her first name professionally, posted a series of family photos of her husband Alex Fine and their two daughters, Frankie 5, and Sunny, 3.

“🤰🏽💙 #3,” the caption reads. “Shot by @jordenkeith.”

Fine, a model and fitness entrepreneur, also posted one of the photos of Ventura with their daughters on his verfied Instagram account, and responded to her post with four heart emojis.

The couple married in 2019.

CNN has reached out to representatives for Ventura for comment.

Ventura first detailed years of disturbing abuse allegations in a lawsuit filed against her ex-boyfriend and former producer Sean “Diddy” Combs in November 2023, which kicked off a firestorm of allegations from others and ultimately criminal charges against Combs.

Her civil complaint was quickly settled, the cloud around Combs only grew.

“Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims,” Combs’ attorney said at the time.

Combs, who faces more than 40 sexual assault lawsuits, was indicted in September on charges of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. He has pleaded not guilty.

Combs’ criminal trial is set to begin this May in New York. Witnesses for trial have not been disclosed and Ventura’s legal team has not commented on whether she will testify in the trial.

Ventura and Combs first went public with their romantic relationship in 2012 after years of speculation that they were a couple and split in 2018.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.