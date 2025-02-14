Scott Foley’s ‘La Dolce Villa’ has him ready to help you fix up a house in Italy

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Scott Foley is well aware that people are buying homes in Italy to renovate them, and he’d liked to help.

“Scott really is out here trying to get anybody to get a home so he can renovate it,” Maia Reficco, who shares the screen with Foley in the new Netflix film “La Dolce Vita,” told CNN. “He continues to pitch in left and right.”

That could be because Italian home renovations are part of the plot for their movie.

Foley plays a successful businessman named Eric who travels to Italy to stop his daydreaming daughter Olivia, played by Reficco, from restoring a crumbling villa.

“Italy, however, has different plans for him as it delivers on its legendary promise of beauty, magic, and romance,” according to Netflix.

Foley, Reficco and costar Violante Placido talked to CNN about the movie, which found them enjoying the best Italy has to offer during filming – including the cuisine.

“There’s something really special about the food over there that, that I can eat as much dairy in Italy and burrata and cheese as I want and I’m okay,” Foley said. “And I can’t do that here.”

“I was living my best life and I was having like everything on the menu,” Reficco said. “It was wonderful.”

Placido is an Italian singer and actress, so she’s used to the divine food found in the region.

That deliciousness is a part of the film, she said, as her character and Foley’s find love over a few meals.

“[The characters] find trust again in life somehow and it was fun,” she said. “There’s this lovely American guy coming to Italy and learning to cook Italian for this Italian woman. So, I mean, that’s romantic. Food and love and Italy.”

Foley’s love for fixer-uppers in Italy is so abiding that he was aware of the many stories on this very site about Americans who have taken the leap.

“If you do a deep dive into one of those CNN stories that are on your feed and you decide to go down that path and purchase, I will come and do the work for the next couple years. It’s all I want to do,” he joked (maybe). “I wanna get dirty. I wanna be in the Italian countryside, drink espresso and do a little light carpentry.”

“La Dolce Villa” is streaming on Netflix.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.