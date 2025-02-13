Lily Allen reveals she visited a treatment center amid reports of split from David Harbour

By Lisa France, CNN

(CNN) — Lily Allen is sharing details surrounding a recent visit to a treatment center.

The singer discussed the visit on the latest episode of her BBC podcast “Miss Me?” with her cohost Miquita Oliver.

Oliver began the episode by expressing excitement that Allen was back, with Allen responding in part, “I just feel very grateful to have been given the time and the space that I needed.”

“I went into a sort of treatment center for a few weeks, which was great,” she continued. “I did lots of group therapy and some individual therapy and I just– I needed some time and space away from everything.”

Allen said that while at the center, she engaged in “a lot of shadow work” involving “inner child stuff.”

“It was not easy by any stretch,” the “Smile” singer added. “It’s a journey. It’s a lifelong journey of healing. It’s not a quick fix.”

Allen said she now meditates several time a day, which is helping her.

The British recording artist and her American actor husband David Harbour – whom she married in 2020 – have reportedly split. She said during the podcast that she went into treatment in part because of her daughters Marnie, 12, and Ethel 13, whom she shares with ex-husband Sam Cooper.

“I absolutely adore my children and I’m in a situation now where I really have to be my strongest self for them,” she said. “And I felt like it was getting harder and harder for me to be able to show up for them in the way that they need me to.”

“It was a really big decision to have to leave them for a few weeks to go and focus on myself, but ultimately it was for them,” Allen added. “Yes, it’s for me, but it’s for them so that I can get us through this bit. I needed some help to be able to do that.”

Part of her responsibility is to help her children “feel safe and secure,” she said, adding that she hasn’t been able to do that “because of the sort of emotional turmoil that I was in at the time.”

“But I do feel like I am (able to make them feel more secure) now,” she said in the podcast. “I‘m not saying I’m 100% there, and I’m not saying that I’m getting it 100% right or ever will, but I’m definitely in a stronger place.”

