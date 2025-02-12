‘Captain America: Brave New World’ stars: It’s a Marvel movie. Not a ‘manual’ for the man in the White House

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Anthony Mackie is starring in a new film that brings patriotism into the spotlight.

“Captain America: Brave New World” was written and filmed long prior to the 2024 election, but that hasn’t stopped people from suggesting the movie is about the current political climate in the United States.

During an interview with Esquire, Mackie talked about Harrison Ford portraying Red Hulk/Thaddeus Ross, who plays the president in the new movie. Mackie responded to speculation his costar’s character is somehow tied to President Donald Trump.

“I hope, as a country, we’re tired of all the political jousting,” Mackie said. “Let’s just go to the movies and chill the f**k out. We could’ve made this motherf***er yellow and it would’ve been a problem.”

Ford has also addressed the topic.

“I would not taint any movie with the reality of the world we’re living in right now,” Ford reportedly told AFP while on the red carpet for the Los Angles world premiere of “Brave New World.”

In and interview with Israel Hayom, Ford said, “This isn’t a movie about a good or bad president, but in this film the president is part of the story.”

“This isn’t an instruction manual for the current president,” he said. “It’s simply a story about a group of people in tight suits who can fly, as part of the wonderful imagination that the Marvel Cinematic Universe provides. It’s primarily an escape from reality.”

This is Mackie’s first solo outing as Captain America, a role his character Sam Wilson assumed after it was previously played by Chris Evans at the end of 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame.”

