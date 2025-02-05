Marvel responds to speculation ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ poster created by AI

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Marvel dropped posters for a forthcoming film and one sparked quite a response.

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” tells the story of Marvel’s first family and stars Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic; Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman; Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing; and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/The Human Torch.

One of posters for the new movie drew the ire of some who pointed out issues they believe indicated it had been created using artificial intelligence.

But a representative for Marvel denied to multiple outlets that AI was used. CNN has reached out to Marvel for comment.

It’s the latest outcry involving AI and a film.

Last month, Dávid Jancsó, editor for the Oscar-nominated film “The Brutalist,” told RedShark News he used AI technology on the Hungarian dialogue of actors Adrien Brody and Felicity Jones.

Jancsó, who is a native Hungarian speaker, said he used synthesizer software to add his voice to the actors to make sure their pronunciation was accurate.

“Most of their Hungarian dialogue has a part of me talking in there. We were very careful about keeping their performances,” he said. “It’s mainly just replacing letters here and there. You can do this in ProTools yourself, but we had so much dialogue in Hungarian that we really needed to speed up the process otherwise we’d still be in post.”

The film’s director, Brady Corbet, released a statement after a social media firestorm was ignited over the AI use saying “Adrien and Felicity’s performances are completely their own.”

“They worked for months with dialect coach Tanera Marshall to perfect their accents. Innovative Respeecher technology was used in Hungarian language dialogue editing only, specifically to refine certain vowels and letters for accuracy,” Corbet said. “No English language was changed. This was a manual process, done by our sound team and Respeecher in post-production. The aim was to preserve the authenticity of Adrien and Felicity’s performances in another language, not to replace or alter them and done with the utmost respect for the craft.”

“The Fantastic Four: First Steps” is set to release in theaters on July 25, 2025.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.