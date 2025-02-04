‘Goonies’ cast reunites to honor Ke Huy Quan

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Goonies never say die! Forty years later, members of the cast of the 1985 adventure movie are still supporting one another.

On Monday, “Goonies” alumni Josh Brolin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Corey Feldman, and screenwriter Chris Columbus attended a hand-and-footprint ceremony at the famed TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles for Ke Huy Quan.

Quan’s career has been a true Hollywood dream, having left acting for almost 20 years before returning and finding success in 2022’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” which won him a best supporting actor Oscar.

During the ceremony, Brolin read from a letter from “The Goonies” executive producer Steven Spielberg.

“I’m proud of you for your meteoric rise as a child,” Brolin read. “And then your second meteoric rise as a grown-up, and believe me, very few of us get two bites of that apple.”

Brolin also shared some of his own admiration during his time at the podium.

“I won’t say much other than after ‘The Goonies,’ I too lived in the ethers of our business for 19-plus years,” he said. “The only difference being that I was still chipping away at leftovers and trading stocks full time, while you pursued a whole other profession and excelled in it famously.”

Between his years as a child and later an adult actor, Quan worked as a stunt choreographer and assistant director. He was thrilled to reunite with his castmates this week, telling Too Fab that after seeing Columbus there and hearing Brolin’s speech, “I couldn’t control my emotions.”

The esteemed actor said he would be happy to work on a “Goonies” sequel.

“Honestly, I love that movie so much. It’s one of the greatest adventures of my life,” he said. “I would be so happy to revisit that character and, of course, go on another Goonies adventure with my fellow Goonies, that would be amazing!”

