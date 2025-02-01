How to watch the 2025 Grammys

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

(CNN) — The 2025 Grammy Awards are almost here.

Everyone from Beyoncé to Billie Eilish to Kendrick Lamar are up for awards during what’s sure to be an exciting night of music, tributes and performances.

The Grammys telecast will also be slightly different this year, with a focus on raising funds to support relief efforts and aid for music professionals who were impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires that have devastated the Southern California community.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch music’s biggest night on Sunday.

When and where can I watch?

The 2025 Grammy Awards will air on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Sunday, February 2. The event will take place in Los Angeles from the Crypto.com Arena.

The 2025 Grammy Awards Premiere Ceremony will stream live prior to the Grammys telecast at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT on the Recording Academy’s YouTube channel and live.GRAMMY.com. Songwriter and producer Justin Tranter will host the pre-show, which will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Who is hosting?

Trevor Noah is set to return as host of the Grammys for the fifth consecutive year. The former late night host also serves as an executive producer for the program.

Who is performing?

In true Grammys fashion, a starry lineup of performers are slated to appear during the telecast, including Benson Boone, Billie Eilish, Chappell Roan, Charli XCX, Doechii, Raye, Sabrina Carpenter, Shakira and Teddy Swims.

Brad Paisley, Brittany Howard, Coldplay’s Chris Martin, Cynthia Erivo, Herbie Hancock, Jacob Collier, Janelle Monáe, John Legend, Lainey Wilson, Sheryl Crow, St. Vincent and Stevie Wonder are also set to take the Grammys stage on Sunday.

There will also be a performance from several artists honoring the life and legacy of of the late Quincy Jones, plus musical tributes to honor Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires.

Who is nominated?

The biggest question going into the ceremony is whether this will finally be Beyoncé’s year to win the prestigious album of the year award for her genre-defying album “Cowboy Carter.” The singer is the most awarded Grammy-winner in history but has yet to score a win for album of the year, the show’s biggest award.

The AOTY category itself is jam-packed, with Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, André 3000 and Jacob Collier all nominated for the top prize. Swift, who is nominated for her 2024 album “The Tortured Poet’s Department,” took home the award last year for “Midnights.”

With her 11 nominations, Beyoncé added to her all-time record number of Grammy nods and is poised to have a big night either way.

Kendrick Lamar, Charli XCX and Eilish all earned seven nods each.

The other category to look out for this year is the best new artist race, which is more crowded than ever with several breakout artists including Chappell Roan, Shaboozey, Doechii and Sabrina Carpenter.

How can I support?

If you wish to support relief efforts for those impacted by the Los Angeles wildfires, you can donate to the Recording Academy’s and MusiCares’ Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort To Support Music Professionals.

The Recording Academy, the group behind the Grammys, and MusiCares have already pledged a $1 million donation to the fund, which will provide “both immediate relief and long-term support to individuals and families in the music industry facing displacement and loss due to the disaster,” according to the Grammys website.

