Harvey Weinstein begs judge to move April sex crimes trial date sooner over detention conditions

(CNN) — Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein begged a judge on Wednesday to move up his April 15th trial date on sex crimes charges, invoking conditions at the infamous Rikers Island facility where he’s currently being held.

“I can’t hold on anymore, I’m holding because I want justice for myself and I want this to be over,” Weinstein said from the defense table sitting in a wheelchair.

Weinstein pleaded with Judge Curtis Farber, telling the court that he might not make it to April 15 because of the “medieval” conditions at Rikers Island.

“There are so many people suffering at Rikers Island, so many other people who I am with are going through similar problems. They don’t have the same mouthpiece I do but god I speak for all of them.”

Weinstein railed against Rikers Island, calling it a “stain” on New York.

“This is something that has to be stopped.”

Weinstein peppered the judge in an unusual back and forth, pleading with him to change his docketed trial schedule.

He said even a week sooner in April would be a positive development. “So I can get out of this hell hole as quickly as possible,” Weinstein said.

Judge Farber said he’s empathetic to Weinstein’s situation, but several scheduling conflicts including a trial starting this week wouldn’t allow them to start before April.

Farber said he could potentially move the trial up a week and would circle back to the issue at the next hearing in March.

Weinstein is set to face charges from two indictments including two counts of first degree criminal sexual act and one count third-degree rape involving allegations from three different women.

On Wednesday, Judge Farber denied Weinstein’s defense motion to toss the indictment handed up by a grand jury last fall.

Attorneys for Weinstein had argued that the first-degree criminal sexual act charge against Weinstein brought in the newer indictment last fall should be dismissed because prosecutors improperly delayed charging him with the count tied to a 2006 allegation.

Judge Farber had previously ruled that Weinstein can face that count and a retrial on two counts from a 2019 indictment. Last April, Weinstein’s 2020 conviction on one count of first-degree criminal sexual act and third-degree rape was overturned by the New York Court of Appeals, citing violations of Weinstein’s constitutional rights.

Though the New York conviction was vacated by the appeals court, Weinstein remains in custody in New York serving a sentence in connection to a separate 2022 conviction on sexual assault charges in Los Angeles.

His attorneys have continuously advocated for better treatment for their ailing client, citing a lengthy list of ailments including a cancer diagnosis.

On Wednesday, Weinstein’s representative Juda Engelmayer told CNN, “Judge Farber demonstrated exceptional responsiveness, and we deeply appreciate his thoughtful consideration of Harvey’s condition and circumstances. We remain confident in a swift and efficient trial process and firmly believe that Harvey will be fully exonerated.”

