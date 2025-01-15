BAFTA Film Awards nominations revealed

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Holy smokes, a film that dramatizes the process to choose a Pope leads the 2024 BAFTA Film Awards.

“Conclave” earned 12 nominations, beating out the musical about a drug lord getting gender affirming care, “Emilia Pérez,” which had 11.

Period drama “The Brutalist” scored nine nominations.

The three films will battle it out in the best film category.

Below is a list of the nominees, which were announced by actors Will Sharpe and Mia McKenna-Bruce from the British Academy’s headquarters in London on Wednesday.

Best film

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

Outstanding British film

“Bird”

“Blitz”

“Conclave”

“Gladiator II”

“Hard Truths”

“Kneecap”

“Lee”

“Love Lies Bleeding”

“The Outrun”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

“Hoard”

“Kneecap”

“Monkey Man”

“Santosh”

“Sister Midnight”

Children’s & family film

“Flow”

“Kensuke’s Kingdom”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Film not in English language

“All We Imagine as Light”

“Emilia Pérez”

“I’m Still Here (Ainda Estou Aqui)”

“Kneecap”

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig”

Documentary

“Black Box Diaries”

“Daughters”

“No Other Land”

“Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story”

“Will & Harper”

Animated Film

“Flow”

“Inside Out 2”

“Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl”

“The Wild Robot”

Director

“Anora”, Sean Baker

“The Brutalist,” Brady Corbet

“Conclave,” Edward Berger

“Dune: Part Two, “Denis Villeneuve

“Emilia Pérez,” Jacques Audiard

“The Substance,” Coralie Fargeat

Original screenplay

“Anora”

“The Brutalist”

“Kneecap”

“A Real Pain”

“The Substance”

Adapted screenplay

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nickel Boys”

“Sing Sing”

Leading actress

Cynthia Erivo, “Wicked”

Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”

Marianne Jean-Baptiste, “Hard Truths”

Mikey Madison, “Anora”

Demi Moore, “The Substance”

Saoirse Ronan, “The Outrun”

Leading actor

Adrien Brody, “The Brutalist”

Timothée Chalamet, “A Complete Unknown”

Colman Domingo, “Sing Sing”

Hugh Grant, ”Heretic”

Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”

Sebastian Stan, “The Apprentice”

Supporting actress

Jamie Lee Curtis, “The Last Showgirl”

Selena Gomez, “Emilia Pérez”

Ariana Grande, “Wicked”

Felicity Jones, “The Brutalist”

Isabella Rossellini, “Conclave”

Zoe Saldaña,” Emilia Pérez”

Supporting actor

Yura Borisov, “Anora”

Kieran Culkin, “A Real Pain”

Clarence Maclin, “Sing Sing”

Edward Norton, “A Complete Unknown”

Guy Pearce, “The Brutalist”

Jeremy Strong, “The Apprentice”

Casting

“Anora”

“The Apprentice”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Kneecap”

Cinematography

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

Costume Design

“Blitz”

“A Complete Unknown”

“Conclave”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Editing

“Anora”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Kneecap”

Makeup & hair

“Dune: Part Two”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

Original score

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Emilia Pérez”

“Nosferatu”

“The Wild Robot”

Production design

“The Brutalist”

“Conclave”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Nosferatu”

“Wicked”

Special visual effects

“Better Man”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes”

“Wicked”

Sound

“Blitz”

“Dune: Part Two”

“Gladiator II”

“The Substance”

“Wicked”

