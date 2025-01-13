Grammys and Oscars to proceed amid LA fires, but will put the spotlight on first responders

By Elizabeth Wagmeister, CNN

(CNN) — As they say in Hollywood, the show must go on.

On Monday, it was announced that both the Grammys and Oscars would proceed as planned on February 2 and March 2, respectively, answering a question that has been debated behind the scenes by decision makers tasked with figuring out how to proceed with award season as Los Angeles grapples with devastating wildfires.

Some stars, like Jean Smart and Patricia Arquette, have called for award shows to be cancelled in lieu of charitable telethons to raise funds for the fires.

Award season – the Golden Globes, Grammys, SAG Awards, Oscars and more – is a glitzy time in Hollywood. Watching well-paid stars take the stage to collect awards while thousands of LA families are displaced and have lost their homes runs the risk of being tone deaf, but economically, these shows also provide income for thousands of entertainment workers from caterers to drivers to lighting professionals who are integral to the industry.

The Grammys are the first show to announce they will proceed amid the wildfires, but the show will be reimagined to put the spotlight on first responders and also will include a charitable component.

“In challenging times, music has the power to heal, comfort, and unite like nothing else,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. and chair of the board of Trustees Tammy Hurt said in a letter to Recording Academy members on Monday. “The Grammys will not only honor the artistry and achievements of our music community but also serve as a platform to amplify the spirit of resilience that defines this great city of Los Angeles.”

The letter said that the show will proceed as planned in close coordination with local authorities to “ensure public safety and responsible use of area resources,” and that the ceremony will “carry a renewed sense of purpose: raising additional funds to support wildfire relief efforts and honoring the bravery and dedication of first responders who risk their lives to protect ours.”

Last week, the Recording Academy and its charitable arm, MusiCares, launched the Los Angeles Fire Relief Effort with an initial $1 million donation to support music creatives and professionals. Now, with additional contributions, the find has distributed more than $2 million in emergency aid and will continue its ongoing efforts.

The Grammys are the next major televised award show to air on February 2.

The Critics Choice Awards on E! were set to be hosted by Chelsea Handler on January 12 in Santa Monica – an area close to the Palisades fire – but were postponed last week. They are currently set to take place at the end of January.

The Oscars has a longer timeline to determine next steps. The show is currently set to proceed on March 2, the Academy announced on Monday.

Oscars voting has also now been extended through January 17, and the nominations announcement has been rescheduled for January 23 and will be held virtually instead of in-person. (Last week, the Academy had already pushed back the voting window and nominations.)

The Oscars nominees luncheon, where nominees are feted, has been cancelled this year.

“We are all devastated by the impact of the fires and the profound losses experienced by so many in our community. The Academy has always been a unifying force within the film industry, and we are committed to standing together in the face of hardship,” Academy CEO Bill Kramer and Academy President Janet Yang, said in a letter to members on Monday.

“Our members always share how important it is for us to come together as a community, and we are determined to use this opportunity to celebrate our resilient and compassionate industry,” the letter added. “We also look forward to honoring our frontline workers who have aided with the fires, recognizing those impacted, and encouraging people to join the Academy in supporting the relief efforts.”

The Screen Actors Guild Awards are scheduled for February 23. Last week, the actors’ union donated $1 million to the SAG-AFTRA Foundation for fire relief.

