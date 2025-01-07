Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck settle their divorce

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

(CNN) — Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have reached a settlement agreement in their divorce, about four months after Lopez petitioned to end their two-year marriage, according to court documents obtained by CNN.

There is no request for spousal support by either party, according to the settlement agreement.

Lopez filed for divorce in August, on the anniversary of their Riceboro, Georgia-set wedding ceremony in 2022 after they first eloped in Las Vegas a month prior.

The breakup came after reports the two had been living separately, Lopez canceled her summer tour to spend time with her family, and they put their Beverly Hills home on the market.

Lopez and Affleck’s marriage came more than 20 years after they first met on the set of the comedy “Gigli,” where they played criminals stuck on a job together and struck up a real-life friendship which eventually turned into a relationship.

Over the years, they both married others and had families.

But Team “Bennifer” rejoiced in Bennifer 2.0 when they reconciled in 2021.

Even they seemed overjoyed.

“You know, one of the things I really value across all facets of my life now is that it was handled in a way that reflected that,” Affleck told The Wall Street Journal in December 2021. “My life now reflects not just the person that I want to be, but the person that I really feel like I am – which is not perfect, but somebody who tries very hard and cares very much about being honest and authentic and accountable. It’s hard to say who benefits more, without going into gossipy detail.”

The couple initially got engaged in November 2002 after Affleck popped the question with a custom 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. He also appeared as Lopez’s love interest in the music video for her 2002 single “Jenny from the Block,” the storyline of which takes on the paparazzi treatment of their relationship.

Days before the pair were set to wed in September 2003, they postponed their nuptials, citing “excessive media attention” surrounding their wedding.

Sources told CNN at the time that the couple was “taking a break.”

In January 2004, they officially split for the first time.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.