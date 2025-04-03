Dancing With The Stars’ Ezra Sosa previews LIVE Show at the Arlington Theatre

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Dancing with the Stars is taking their spectacular performances on the road and making a pitstop at the historic Arlington Theatre Thursday night.

Dancing with the Stars: LIVE! is on tour around the country, and features some fan-favorites from the show. Professional dancers Alan Bersten, Britt Stewart, Rylee Arnold, Ezra Sosa, and more are featured in the live cast and the tour is hosted by Emma Slater and olympian Stephen Nedoroscik.

Dancer Erza Sosa spoke with News Channel reporter, Ivania Montes, this morning to preview tonight's show.

"Just think of how unhinged the season was and think of your favorite stars," Sosa says.

Tonight's show is star-studded event with guest stars Chandler Kinney and Ilona Maher.

"We'll do a full length show for you guys referencing a lot of the fun moments from the show and just amazing dancing from our pros. It's truly a spectacular show."

News Channel's Ivania Montes even got a taste of the fun with a dance lesson from Sosa!

Get your tickets for Dancing with the Stars: LIVE! tonight starting at 7:30pm at the Arlington Theatre.