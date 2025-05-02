Long-Awaited Renovations Broke Ground at The Lompoc Theatre

LOMPOC, Calif. - After a grueling 25-year journey of taking an incremental step at a time, the city of Lompoc just broke ground on the old theatre's renovation, entering Phase 2 of it's re-opening process.

In February 2026, the stage will be opened as an 85-seat "blackbox" theatre while the rest of the building is renovated and restored to its former glory – in time for its centennial grand re-opening.

Professional teams are working to bring the building up to present-day code in addition to redesigning the interior, bringing back the elegant and palatial atmosphere.

Having been the heart of the community for many years before it stood empty and decaying for decades, a whole generation of locals are beyond excited to bring the arts back into Lompoc, and to share it with a new generation of young artisans.