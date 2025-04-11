Skip to Content
Expanding Public Art Portfolio continues Santa Maria’s Goal to Transform the City’s Image

SANTA MARIA, Calif. – The City of Santa Maria has announced several more colorful murals on utility boxes located along Broadway have recently been completed.

The repainted boxes are part of the city's ongoing efforts to increase public art displays throughout Santa Maria.

The city said the mini-murals depict scenes inspired by the community that were hand-painted by local artists and were chosen by a panel of multiple judges.

The newly painted traffic signal utility boxes can now been seen along Broadway from Carmen Lane to Preisker Lane.

These repainted utility boxes are the latest phase in a project that kicked off in 2017.

With the latest round of artwork completed, Santa Maria now has approximately 28 utility boxes that have been painted by local artists.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

