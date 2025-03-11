Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon on Apricot Lane

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A growing franchise has been opened in Santa Maria by lifelong local Enrique Limon and his wife Kerri.

Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce is changing their scheduling strategy for events such as this, in order to facilitate greater attendance, and this is their first ribbon cutting event under the new strategy.

As they looked at companies to open a franchise with, the Limon’s values aligned with those of Apricot Lane.

The company specifically carries items that are made by people in vulnerable communities both locally and globally, and they give proceeds back to these communities.

Examples of their charitable donations include Happy Camper which gives to mental health awareness and education, and Noble Venture as well as Bracha, organizations that donate to efforts helping with the human trafficking problems of the world.

Apricot Lane has already donated proceeds to the local branch of CASA, which means the world lot to their adopted daughter.