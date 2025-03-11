Skip to Content
Community

Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon on Apricot Lane

Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon at Apricot Lane.
Jarrod Zinn
Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce cuts ribbon at Apricot Lane.
By
Published 12:04 pm

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A growing franchise has been opened in Santa Maria by lifelong local Enrique Limon and his wife Kerri.

Santa Maria Chamber of Commerce is changing their scheduling strategy for events such as this, in order to facilitate greater attendance, and this is their first ribbon cutting event under the new strategy.

As they looked at companies to open a franchise with, the Limon’s values aligned with those of Apricot Lane.

The company specifically carries items that are made by people in vulnerable communities both locally and globally, and they give proceeds back to these communities.

Examples of their charitable donations include Happy Camper which gives to mental health awareness and education, and Noble Venture as well as Bracha, organizations that donate to efforts helping with the human trafficking problems of the world.

Apricot Lane has already donated proceeds to the local branch of CASA, which means the world lot to their adopted daughter.

Article Topic Follows: Community

Jump to comments ↓

Jarrod Zinn

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content