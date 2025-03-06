Grover Beach discusses plans of Park Property and Sewage System updates

GROVER BEACH, Calif. - Recently the city leadership of Grover Beach made a decision to apply funding from the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program toward upgrades to local parks, which will include new playground equipment.

Local residents are questioning this decision; according to their understanding, the funding was initially supposed to apply to updating the city's sewage systems, which are old and in need of critical updates.

Residents believe the city's parks are in good shape already, and that it would make more sense to prioritize the aging sewage system.

City leadership confirms the decision to direct CDBG funding from 2024 toward the city's parks, and they have directed their staff to bring the issue of sewage system updates forward for the next CDBG program in 2025.