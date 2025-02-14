Marian Pediatric Ward receives Valentine’s Donation from Local Teen

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Patients in the pediatric ward of Marian Medical Center have received some Valentine's Day gifts from a sizable donation raised by a former patient who is now a healthy high school student.

Sophia Ferreira remembers having spent a holiday in Marian's pediatric ward herself when she was four years old, in need of surgery for a rare bacterial infection in her hip.

Having to deal with boredom while her friends were enjoying their holiday activities stands out to Sophia as a significant memory, and when someone gifted her a stuffed animal, she remembers the difference it made for her.

Now in Arroyo Grande High School and having participated in mercy projects at St. Patrick's Junior High, she began her own passion project with a GoFundMe.

On Wednesday, she delivered the Valentine's packages to the pediatric ward at Marian Medical Center, so that the patients would have a brighter Valentine's Day.