Trump’s immigration crackdown leads to “Day without Immigrants” one day shutdown

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— “ Why push away so many people who want to work, who want money, and who want to have a better life for themselves?” asked Derek Garcia, who lives in Santa Barbara.

It’s a question that has thousands of workers coming together in a day of (in)action, standing in solidarity with undocumented workers.

These workers are removing themselves from the equation, in an effort to highlight their impact.



It’s all part of a nationwide movement called “A Day Without Immigrants.”



“For the minority and Hispanic Latino community that is overlooked and underseen I think them not showing up to work today, not being in the fields today, picking your vegetables, your fruits, cooking in restaurants in the back, making your food, doing all the things that the industry relies on them for. I think not being there today is a bigger impact,” said Community Advocate, Annalisa Rivas.



Monday, the absence of migrant workers could be felt — from Milpas Street in Santa Barbara to the fields of Oxnard.



But can one day make a difference?



“If it's a pyramid and you take out down the bottom of the pyramid, everything collapses,” said local Derek Garcia.



Immigration advocates say just one day without undocumented workers has the capacity to send a strong message to policymakers.



“Some of these immigrants have been here for years and they're still not documented. It's not attainable. The pathway needs to be structured in a way where everybody can get what they need to present and become documented,” said Annalisa Rivas.

There still is a lot of fear in the community surrounding immigration enforcement, but community members say this movement helps put power back in the hands of undocumented workers.



“We're more powerful. In solidarity… we're more powerful,” said Rivas.

