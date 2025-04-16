Shall We Dance? World renowned dancers offering dance classes in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Shall we dance? That's what locals including senior citizens got to do with world renowned dancers in Santa Barbara this week.

The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater offered dancing lessons to the community.

They are in town for performances at the Granada Theatre on Tuesday and Wednesday.

These performances are part of a two-night event presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures.

Visitors came from all over the region to get to learn a step or two from these professional dances.

"There’s great dancing there ... but the dancing here being with world class dancers and we get to take a workshop with them as it is really quite special and I’m hoping to uncover a lot more about my own sort of dance style through going to workshops like these," said participant Kyle Alves.

The company is performing two different programs, including one night featuring Alvin Ailey's iconic work "Revelations."