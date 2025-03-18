Santa Barbara Public Library seeking new leader

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library is looking for its next leader.

The city is conducting a recruitment for a permanent director right now.

It will be in conjunction with several other open director positions in the city.

Former library director Jessica Cadiente received a $500,000 settlement with the city.

She was on paid leave for nearly a year.

In the meantime, library officials say they’re seeing an increase in foot traffic since it reopened in November.

"Traffic is up 27% here post plaza opening while we also have participation in all our programs up by about 16% … that’s despite actually running less programs … so quite a bit of more usage or seeing here," said acting director Brandon Beaudette of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

The library, with its new plaza, plans to serve as a community partner and hub for the downtown area, and a community resource for both public and private events.