Santa Barbara Public Library seeking new leader

By
New
today at 7:12 pm
Published 7:19 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Public Library is looking for its next leader.

The city is conducting a recruitment for a permanent director right now.

It will be in conjunction with several other open director positions in the city.

Former library director Jessica Cadiente received a $500,000 settlement with the city.

She was on paid leave for nearly a year.

In the meantime, library officials say they’re seeing an increase in foot traffic since it reopened in November.

"Traffic is up 27% here post plaza opening while we also have participation in all our programs up by about 16% … that’s despite actually running less programs … so quite a bit of more usage or seeing here," said acting director Brandon Beaudette of the Santa Barbara Public Library.

The library, with its new plaza, plans to serve as a community partner and hub for the downtown area, and a community resource for both public and private events.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

