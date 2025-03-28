Skip to Content
Santa Maria's well known Downtown Fridays 2025 begins

Santa Maria's well known tradition Downtown Fridays 2025 begins.
Santa Maria's well known tradition Downtown Fridays 2025 begins.
SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Santa Maria's long-running local tradition – Downtown Fridays – held its first evening of festivities for 2025 in the Town Center West parking lot.

There's a little bit of everything at Downtown Fridays, including locally grown produce, clothing vendors, games, music & dancing, tacos, beverages, and more.

Santa Maria residents come out of the woodworks to participate in the festivities, support local businesses, and purchase homegrown and homemade items.

The party repeats itself for 26 consecutive Fridays from 5:30pm-8:30pm, now through September 26th, and is a great way to spend a Friday evening with your family and neighbors.

