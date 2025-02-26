Skip to Content
Allan Hancock College students host Black History Month Celebration

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Associated Student Body Government of Allan Hancock College hosted a celebration of Black History Month at the Mechanics Bank Student Center on Wednesday.

Food, live music, and high profile guest speakers provided an enriching interlude to normal classes, with various presentations on black history, excellence, pride, and culture through education.

Speakers included Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Denise Hippach, as well as Dr. Leonie H Mattison, President of Pacifica Graduate Institute.

Black History Month is one year away from it's 50th anniversary as nationally recognized, having been started by U.S. President Gerald Ford.

