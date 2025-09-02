Sacramento woman turns injury into motivation for triathlon dream

By Anahita Jafary

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KCRA) — A 32-year-old environmental scientist from Sacramento is overcoming a severe ankle injury to pursue her dream of participating in a triathlon.

Abbey Warner is preparing for one of the most challenging sports, despite an injury that forces her to work ten times harder than most.

“It became really clear that my life was going to look very different for, you know, probably the next eight to 12 months at least,” Warner said.

Hidden beneath her sock is a small arsenal of metal.

“I have an incision up each side now, formed a scar,” she said. “Three plates and 18 screws in there.”

The injury resulted from a fall that could have happened to anyone.

“I knew immediately, yeah, I heard the snap. I texted my partner and my brother and said, ‘I think I broke my ankle,'” Warner said.

Her partner, Benjy Egel, witnessed her recovery day by day.

“She was texting me from the ground or from the ambulance, and then, that was pretty scary. I mean, she went into the hospital,” Egel said.

Warner, who has always been active and loves the outdoors, was bedridden for six weeks.

“I just thought this is all taken away from her,” Egel said.

Though the injury slowed her down, a year later, Warner is back on track and gearing up for a triathlon.

“I think when you’re recovering from an injury, it’s nice to be able to think through to what you’re looking forward to be able to do,” Warner said.

Egel expressed confidence in Warner’s determination.

“I think Abby can do anything she puts her mind to, including run and participate in a triathlon, and I can’t wait to do it alongside her when she does,” he said.

While Warner does not have a date set, she hopes to participate in her first triathlon in 2026.

