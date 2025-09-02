‘It went so fast’: Fair Oaks couple celebrates 75 years of marriage with vow renewal

By Sara Mansour

FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KCRA) — Donald and Barbara Wulf celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary by renewing their vows at their Fair Oaks home, inviting KCRA 3 and their loved ones to share the special moment.

The couple first met in high school on a bus in Wilmar, Minnesota, and have lived in the Sacramento area for the past 50 years.

“I got off the school bus and I thought, how can I be worthy of this exceptional, wonderful girl?” Donald Wulf said.

“It went so fast, I can’t believe it’s been 75 years. But it’s been wonderful,” Barbara Wulf added.

The couple also reflected on their long-lasting marriage and shared tips on having a successful relationship.

“We never criticize each other. For me, I flee from temptation. And we never go to bed angry,” Barbara said.

The support of their family also helped.

“My parents thought he was great too, which means a lot. And my sisters did too,” she added with a laugh.

Donald wrote a book a few years ago with his son titled “Grandpa Don’s Words of Wisdom for You.”

