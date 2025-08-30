Teen accused of having loaded gun near Stranahan High School ordered held in juvenile detention

By Ted Scouten

MIAMI (WFOR) — A 17-year-old student accused of having a loaded gun near Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale will remain in juvenile detention for three weeks, a judge ordered Friday.

Authorities said the teen, who has no prior record and is also a father to a young child, cannot be identified because he is a minor. He will not be allowed to return to Stranahan High School once released and is barred from possessing any weapons, guns or ammunition.

According to police, the gun, a Glock 19 with an extended magazine, was found off campus inside a car. Investigators said the school’s assistant principal learned of a possible fight and, during a check, felt what seemed like a gun in the student’s jacket pocket just off school grounds.

Parents at Stranahan were rattled by the news. One mother waiting to pick up her son said she had not heard about the allegation until afterward.

“It scares me because my child goes here. That’s scary. If I knew about that yesterday he wouldn’t be here today,” she said.

Broward School Board member Lori Alhadeff, who also runs the nonprofit “Make Our Schools Safe” in honor of her daughter Alyssa, killed in the Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting, condemned the incident.

“It’s extremely upsetting that he had access to this gun. And very awful that it was so close to one of our schools,” Alhadeff said. “It breaks my heart that students are getting their hands on these guns. This is not how we solve problems. We should not be solving problems with guns and they need to be able use their words and talk about this, not revolt to acts of violence.”

