Federal agents involved in hit-and-run crash, witnesses say; LAPD investigating

BOYLE HEIGHTS, California (KABC) — A Wednesday morning crash in Boyle Heights was being investigated as a possible assault with a deadly weapon involving federal agents who left the scene, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:47 a.m. in the 3700 block of Whittier Boulevard, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Police Department told ABC7. Witnesses said federal agents in two unmarked vehicles — a pickup truck and an SUV — were involved in the incident, along with a civilian vehicle, a white sedan.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Aerial video from AIR7 showed LAPD officers and Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters at the crash site. The federal vehicles apparently departed before a small crowd gathered on the sidewalk.

Police did not specify which agency the agents involved in the crash worked for.

