Man claiming to be certified paramedic indicted for providing unlicensed medical care to over 100 patients

DENVER, Colorado (KMGH) — A man, claiming to be a certified paramedic, was indicted for providing unlicensed medical care to over 100 patients, the Colorado Attorney General’s Office announced Wednesday.

A statewide grand jury brought charges against Lauren Wilson, 53, including one count of attempting to influence a public servant. He also faces two counts of forging a government-issued document and five counts of unauthorized medical practice while fraudulently representing a certified professional.

Wilson was arrested on May 29, 2025, and was released from the Aurora Municipal Detention Center on a $50,000 bond. However, his practice of unlicensed medical care dates back at least a decade.

In 2009, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) issued a paramedic certificate to Wilson, according to the indictment.

In 2011, the CDPHE found out Wilson had an undisclosed criminal history under a different spelling of his name, the Colorado AG’s office said. That was grounds for the CDPHE to revoke his certification, but Wilson’s paramedic certificate expired first, meaning he was not licensed to provide emergency medical services in Colorado since 2012.

In 2022, the CDPHE discovered Wilson was working for an ambulance company as a paramedic. He was even the only paramedic at times, transporting patients in critical condition by ambulance to hospital emergency rooms. In some instances, Wilson transported patients against their will or without their consent, according to the AG’s office.

He had provided a fraudulent driver’s license with the inaccurate birth date to the companies he worked for as a purported paramedic, the AG’s office said.

Wilson did reapply for paramedic certification in 2022 but falsified his birth date, according to the AG’s office. He also failed to disclose that he was charged or convicted of a misdemeanor or felony offense. Wilson submitted a background check that omitted his criminal history and included the false birth date, in an attempt to conceal his past, the AG’s office said.

