Michigan dog that got into dumpster & was taken to landfill is found safe

By Whitney Burney

CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston family is thanking their lucky stars after their dog, Moose, was found safe after being stuck in a landfill.

Moose, the adventurous Boston terrier, was stuck in the landfill for around 36 hours after wandering into a dumpster at the family business.

“He’s got a lot of lives. He’s like a cat. I don’t know. I mean, he’s unscathed,” Heather Bennet said.

According to Heather, Moose does his daily rounds at the TCD Racing, running around and going to all the buildings to say hi to everyone.

“This morning was a little bit different. I think he decided to sniff out the inside of the dumpster and he was able to jump in the side of the dumpster, but unfortunately for him, the garbage truck came quickly after,” Heather said.

The pup somehow survived the truck’s compactor and was whisked away to the landfill in Lake Orion. The whole thing was caught on surveillance cameras.

Thankfully for the Bennet family, Moose had an Airtag in his collar because he’s no stranger to adventure.

“We put the Airtag on him only for when my husband is here working late and. So if we ever are trying to leave and he’s out on a little adventure, we can just chime him to come back,” she said.

Because of bad cell service and the size of the landfill, it took more than 36 hours and countless friends and family searching before they found their wanderlust loving pup.

Thankful to have him back,” Tim Bennet said. “It was scary because he normally always comes back. He kind of has free range, but he always comes back and we’re just thankful for the people that helped us find him.

