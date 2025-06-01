Eagle Scout earns badge landscaping his late grandfather’s memorial

By By: Darren Doyle Jun 1, 2025 Updated 5 mins ago 0

By: Darren Doyle Jun 1, 2025 Updated 5 mins ago 0 (KQTV) — (ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) When Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H Headquarters decided that the late Sgt. Robert Kimberling’s memorial needed a facelift; they would never have dreamed of the one who would answer the call.

Sgt. Kimberling lost his life in the line of duty during a call on October 6, 1999, on the side of I-29 in St. Joseph. Eventually, a memorial park was installed near the spot, featuring a large landscape in the shape of Missouri and a plaque honoring the Sergeant.

The incident left behind his wife, Kelly, and their daughters, Katie and Tobi.

Tobi went on to have a son, Camden, who recently graduated from Central High School in St. Joseph. Camden, a spitting image of his grandfather, developed a love for the scouts.

Camden was eventually asked by Troop H if he was willing to help plant trees and landscape the area, to which he agreed, and it also helped him earn an Eagle Scout badge.

An honor he won’t soon forget, honoring a family member he was unable to meet. However, stories, memorials, and photographs share the Sergeant’s passion, as his grandson does all he can to continue his grandfather’s legacy.

“I want to carry on what I can for him and do something good. I mean, even just like looking at pictures of him makes me think, like, what kind of man I should be,” said Camden. “He’s just like an inspiration to me and a lot of people that know it.”

For his mother, Tobi, the connection that Troop H has maintained with her family since her father’s tragic passing is immeasurable, especially when it leads to moments like this.

“It means so much; like I said, we can give them a call, and in a heartbeat, they will be there. We made the phone call, and less than 10 minutes later, one of the lieutenants came walking through the doors of my office to what do we need to do?” shared Tobi Kimberling. “I mean, it’s just, it’s awesome the support that they give us and how they’re still there for us after almost 26 years.”

Kimberling’s legacy is still shared throughout the halls of Troop H, as is that of the other troopers lost in the line of duty.

Especially with current Sergeant Shane Hux, who, although he did not work with Kimberling, understands what he meant in this area.

“Everything that I’ve heard, he was an outstanding man, what you would want in a Missouri State Trooper, a family man, a godly man, and a good people person.”

The memorial area can be seen while driving on I-29 North near the Shoppes at North Village, Exit 50, in St. Joseph. To learn more about Sergeant Robert Kimberling, click here.

