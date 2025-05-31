Skip to Content
Semi crashes into Lowry Hill Tunnel near downtown Minneapolis

By Cole Premo, Nick Lentz

    Minnesota (WCCO) — Minnesota transportation officials say a serious rollover crash involving a semi shut down Interstate 94 at the Lowry Hill Tunnel for hours on Friday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the truck, which contained ammunition, crashed into a tunnel wall, causing it to roll over. Troopers responded to the crash around 10:55 a.m.

State officials say the truck driver suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, and no other vehicles were involved.

The westbound lanes of I-94 were closed until around 4:30 p.m., according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The westbound lanes reopened just before 1 p.m.

State officials say the semi lost its cargo in the crash.

