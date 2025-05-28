Texas bill awaiting governor’s signature could ease vaccine exemptions

By KTBS Web Staff

AUSTIN, Texas (KTBS) — Texas is one signature away from allowing parents more direct control over school-required vaccinations, a move that could significantly increase the number of unvaccinated children in the state.

House Bill 1586, which has passed both legislative chambers and awaits the governor’s signature, would permit parents to download an exemption form for school immunization requirements. Currently, parents must contact the Texas Department of Health to obtain such a form.

While vaccines protecting against measles, meningitis, hepatitis, and other contagious diseases remain required for school enrollment, HB 1586 streamlines the exemption process.

Supporters of HB 1586 argue that the legislation reduces bureaucratic hurdles and costs associated with obtaining vaccine exemptions.

Parents seeking guidance on their children’s vaccination status or the new exemption process are encouraged to contact their pediatricians for advice.

