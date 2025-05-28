Teen paralyzed in shooting graduates from Florida high school: “Just happy, man”

By Peter D’Oench

MIAMI (WFOR) — Just five weeks after being paralyzed in a shooting outside his home, the 18-year-old proudly rolled across the graduation stage in his wheelchair Tuesday during a ceremony at the Ocean Bank Convention Center on the Florida International University campus.

Milestone in Johnson’s life The moment marked a milestone Nehemiah Johnson and his family feared might not come. What was almost a tragedy became a moment of triumph and testimony.

Johnson, who had been hospitalized at Jackson Memorial Hospital after being shot outside his Northwest Miami-Dade home on April 21, accepted his diploma from Hialeah-Miami Lakes Senior High School to cheers and support from the crowd.

When asked how he felt about getting his diploma, Johnson said, “That’s my goal. Feeling real good for that.”

Before the shooting, Johnson had been the captain of the varsity basketball team and had enlisted in the U.S. Marines.

Reflecting on the past few months, Johnson shared the emotional toll the experience has taken.

“For these last couple months, it’s been a little up and down, but I’m feeling real blessed and happy to be here,” he said.

When asked about the future, Johnson shared that while the Marines had been the plan, things have shifted.

“Things change. So I’m trying to go to college now. I’m trying to stay offbeat,” he said. “I’m just going with the flow and seeing what things take me.”

Surrounded by friends, family and coaches, Johnson said, “I feel real good. It’s a lot of, it’s a lot of support everywhere, friends, family, my coaches. I’m just happy, man.”

A mother’s gratitude and hope His mother, Naytalia, expressed her overwhelming gratitude and pride.

“I feel good about it. I’m thankful and grateful that he’s here for graduation, and we’re very thankful that he’s here today,” she said. “Bright future, we hope still, yes, still bright future. He’s planning to go to college. He got some options open, so yeah.”

She added, “We’re just feeling amazed. Uh, we’re thankful for them, thinking about him, the heat, thinking about him, the school thinking about him. I’m thankful for my pastor. He’s been with us every step of the way. Um, we’re just grateful. We’re grateful.”

“We’re not at a funeral. We’re at a graduation.”

Pastor Gaston Smith, who’s been closely supporting the family, said the night was nothing short of a blessing.

“Super proud, super proud, super grateful that we’re not at a funeral, we’re at a graduation, and day by day, he’s getting better. And we know that all his dreams are going to come true, and this is just the start of what God is going to do,” Smith said.

Case remains unsolved The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said the shooting occurred at 10:51 p.m. on April 21 near N.W. 28th Avenue and 87th Terrace.

Johnson’s mother believes it was a case of mistaken identity. She said her son was shot while cleaning out her car.

There are still no new leads in the case. When asked about justice, Johnson said, “Yeah, yes, I’m. I’m not too rare about who shot me. I’m just running about hitting that’s it.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

