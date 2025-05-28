7 dogs, plus other animals found in garage freezers attached to ice cream shop, says Animal Control

By Olivia Pageau

Click here for updates on this story

JACKSON, Michigan (WSYM) — “It’s kind of disturbing,” says Scott Pienta. Owner of The Parlour, Scott Pienta, has been working to revive several Jackson staples, like The Parlour. However, over the weekend, the revival of this spot took a disturbing turn.

Video shows garage where several dead animals were found, frozen, behind The Parlour in Jackson.

According Jackson County Animal Control, an investigation is underway.

Animal Control says they’ve found seven dogs, plus several other unidentifiable animals, total.

“Why is it in a restaurant? Why is it in my restaurant? Why is this something that you didn’t remove prior to me taking ownership of the building?” asks Pienta. That finding: several frozen, dead animals in two separate freezers in the garage behind the popular ice cream shop.

Pienta says that he believes the total number to be around 13 or 14 dead animals. He says he’s been asking the previous person to lease the building to clean out the garage of their belongings, since he bought The Parlour a couple months ago. My business instinct says ‘How are we going to control this? What are we going to do?’ My human-side says, ‘Well, this is not right.'”

Animal Control Officer, Jacob Tidwell, says an investigation is underway. “We found seven total dogs and then a few unidentifiable animals,” says Tidwell. Animal Control is currently unsure how the animals died. Tidwell says, “We have to talk to other people who might know things, to figure out whose they were, how they got there, things like that.”

As for The Parlour, Pienta assures that no food or ice cream was being stored in those same freezers. Despite this unfortunate discovery, Pienta still hopes to continue his pursuit of reviving a Jackson staple. He says, “These businesses meant something to me, like they meant so much to other people, My job is to restore that to what it used to be.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.