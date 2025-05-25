Federal agents execute search warrant at Milwaukee fashion store, investigating over $1.5M of seized merchandise

By Justin Steffen

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — A federal investigation spanning several years at a couple of Milwaukee stores has resulted in the seizure of over one-million dollars of counterfeit items.

On Mon. May 19, federal agents executed a search warrant at Dutti Fashion in Milwaukee. During the raid, Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection agents were seen carrying out boxes with “evidence” markers labeled on them.

Through a federal affidavit, CBS 58 News learned this was part of a counterfeit clothes and jewelry investigation at Dutti Fashion on the southside and Jordan River Fashion on the city’s northwest side.

According to the court documents, the owner of both businesses, is accused of importing and trafficking counterfeit merchandise from various brand name designers including Louis Vuitton, Jordan, Gucci, and Rolex.

During the span of the investigation, between approximately June 2017 to January of this year, customs and border patrol agents seized around 18 shipments containing merchandise destined for Dutti Fashion or Jordan River Fashion.

With most of the merchandise being shipped from Hong Kong or Turkey.

Customs and Border Patrol Import Specialists have determined the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the seized property exceeded $1.6 million.

According to the search warrant, federal agents have been conducting surveillance at both stores, including collecting trash at Jordan River Fashion.

Dutti Fashion remains closed as of Sat. May 24.

