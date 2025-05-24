CPSO: Woman killed by son while sleeping

By KTBS News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A woman is dead after her son stabbed her while she was sleeping, authorities say.

The incident happened in the 6000 block of Double A Drive in Shreveport.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, 19 year old Conner Lyons was waiting for officers to arrive after they received a 911 call saying “my brother killed my mother!”

Caddo deputies advised Lyons of his Miranda rights. After being informed of his rights, Lyons told the deputies he was hearing voices and had stabbed his mother.

In searching the home, deputies found 55-year-old Lara Lyons dead in her bed suffering from stab wounds to her neck.

Conner Lyons was transported to the Criminal Investigation Division for an interview, where he waived his right to have an attorney present and signed a Miranda Rights form.

After being read his rights again, Lyons admitted that he had stabbed his mother three times on the right side of her neck with a knife while she was asleep.

Lyons was charged with second degree murder and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.