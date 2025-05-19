Florida police, sheriff investigate ‘violent death’ of 81-year-old man living at group home



BARTOW, Florida (WFTS) — Bartow Police and the Polk County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) are currently investigating a murder following the “violent death” of an 81-year-old man at an independent living group home on Bluebird Avenue.

“It’s scary,” said neighbor Gary Scheuneman. “And when you’re two houses down, you’re like, ‘do we have to be worried about what might happen to us?’”

In a news conference Sunday afternoon, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said initial reports indicate the man was last seen alive Saturday evening. And, due to his typical routine of skipping breakfast, he was discovered dead shortly before noon on Sunday, prompting a 9-1-1 call to the Bartow Police Department.

“What we know is that he died a violent death,” said Sheriff Grady Judd. “We are not releasing any details because it’s much too early.”

Officials said the man was a resident of the facility, which is operated by ET Care.

“They’re not troublemakers so its you know like, ‘wow – an older gentlemen like that.’ Why would someone want to hurt him? So, I’m concerned,” said Scheuneman. “Very very concerning.”

Scheuneman has lived in neighborhood for about nine years and said nothing like this has ever happened.

“It’s sad, you know,” said Gary Scheuneman. “It’s very upsetting that something like that could happen so close to your neighborhood, so close to home.”

Officials said they will be providing an update on Monday.

