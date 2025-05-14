Dead mice and rodent droppings lead to consumer alert for Pittsburgh restaurant

By Madeline Bartos

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh restaurant was hit with a consumer alert after an inspector reported finding dead mice and “too many to count” rodent droppings.

The Allegheny County Health Department issued a consumer alert for Murray Avenue Grill in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood after an inspection on May 8.

According to the report, an inspector found two dead mice in the basement.

On top of that, the inspector wrote that there were “too many to count” rodent droppings along the walls, floors and shelves in the basement storage areas and office space. There were reportedly rodent droppings throughout the facility, including in the walk-in cooler and in a cabinet behind the bar.

The inspector also reported finding two liquor bottles at the bar with dead insects floating inside, and there was a “black, mold-like substance” on the ice machine.

The health department designates those violations as high risk, meaning they may lead directly to foodborne illness or injury.

Several other medium- and low-risk violations were found during the inspection, like loose rodent bait packs in the basement and behind the booths in the dining room.

As of Monday afternoon, the consumer alert was still posted, according to the health department’s website. The website will be updated when it’s removed.

