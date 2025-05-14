Community responds after porch pirate steals medical device from family

By Marlon Martinez

GLADSTONE, Missouri (KSHB) — A Gladstone family is speaking out after a thief stole more than just a package off their porch; the thief nearly put their child’s life at risk.

Like normal, the Mitchells were expecting their son’s medical equipment to arrive. But when the package was delivered, Steph Mitchell noticed it was gone.

“It was ridiculous,” she said. “I got the notification someone was at the door, and it was literally 40 seconds from the time that package was delivered to the time she came up.”

Inside the package was a lifeline for Steph and Shayne’s son, who was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes over a year ago.

“That was three of his Dexcom monitors, which we don’t refill those until we need them, so that’s a big deal and not something that you would expect to have to be stolen or have a lot of resale value,” Shayne Mitchell said.

A Dexcom is a device that helps monitor glucose levels.

The Mitchells shared the incident on a neighborhood Facebook group — more out of frustration than a cry for help.

“I can’t even express how much gratitude we have because we had moms who had gestational diabetes and no longer needed their Dexcoms, and someone who had missed a couple of putting them on, and then like someone else who did not need them,” Steph Mitchell said.

Shayne said the community’s response to the situation was overwhelming. Thanks to the community support, the family was provided more than they needed.

“We didn’t expect that, and we certainly didn’t expect people to, of their own volition, in this community going, ‘You know what? I have something that … will help these people out,'” Shayne Mitchell said.

The Mitchells reported the incident to the Gladstone Police Department.

According to Gladstone police, 17 packages were reported stolen last year. So far, five have been reported stolen this year.

