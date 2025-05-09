Pope Leo XIV’s Peruvian roots bring pride to Paterson, N.J., community

By Jenna DeAngelis

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A new pope with American and Peruvian roots means a lot to many people in Paterson, New Jersey.

Pope Leo XIV has dual citizenship, holding nationality in both the United States and Peru, where he served for many years.

In his first address after being elected the new pope on Thursday, Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Prevost greeted the people of Peru and his former diocese in Chiclayo. It was a welcome sight in Paterson’s Peru Square.

“Hope is very great for our culture and our community, especially in New York and New Jersey, where we are big,” Peruvian-American Ceasar Moreno said.

Moreno said he often visits Paterson’s Peruvian enclave, where there’s a sense of pride and, he says, hope for humanity with this new pope.

“We need more reunion. We need more people to be unionized and to love each other,” he said.

At Peruvian restaurant Mi Barrunto, Miguel Iglesias said he feels proud the pontiff has Peruvian roots and hopes he blesses the community with everything migrants are facing.

“It looks like God wanted an American this time” At the Diocese of Paterson, Bishop Kevin Sweeney weighed in on this important moment for the Catholic Church.

“To see him come out on the balcony, just a gift for the church and the world,” Sweeney said. “We believe that those cardinals were praying to the Holy Spirit. Who does the Holy Spirit want? Who does God want for us? It looks like God wanted an American this time, so thanks be to God.”

Sweeney said there’s “every indication” Pope Leo XIV’s leadership will be similar to that of Pope Francis.

“To hear his words of peace and that we’re bridge-builders and saying we have to continue the synodal work of Pope Francis,” he said. “If he’s similar to Pope Francis, I think it will be a great blessing.”

