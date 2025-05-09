No surgery, no pills: How local man lost 180 lbs. in nine months after weighing in at 630 lbs.

By Brittni Johnson, EastIdahoNews.com

Click here for updates on this story

SUGAR CITY, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A local man who’s lost 180 pounds over the past nine months all on his own is hoping to inspire others by sharing his weightloss story.

Matt Tanner, 33, of Sugar City, said he’s struggled with his weight and size his whole life. He remembers being called obese starting in third-grade but he never felt like he was living an extremely unhealthy lifestyle.

“I played water polo back in high school in southern California, and doctors were always wondering why I was able to work out four or five hours a day and still be significantly heavy,” Tanner said.

Tanner didn’t have any answers until a little over a year ago. He had tests done that revealed he has a dietary issue where his body struggles to process gluten and sugars. Instead of processing it, his body keeps it all as fat.

In July 2024, Tanner weighed his heaviest at 630 lbs. He began to make little changes that have had a significant impact on his life and overall health.

“It’s nonsurgical, nonmedical. Nothing extreme,” Tanner explained. “I just cut out all bread, carbs, sugars, soda and started eating really cleanly.”

For the past nine months, Tanner has eaten eggs and a little bit of sausage for breakfast. For lunch and dinner, he pairs a veggie with a meat, such as chicken, beef steak, fish, turkey or pork, in moderation. He also keeps his calories within a range that he’s set which shows he is losing weight every week.

Tanner currently weighs 450 pounds and is down three shoe sizes, four ring sizes and went from an 8XL to a 4XL. His wife, who is a seamstress, has altered his pants and taken in about 15 inches off his waist.

“The weight is falling off like crazy,” he said. “I have no cheat days, nothing like that, but the results have been amazing.”

When Tanner first started implementing these changes, he said it was “hell” because mentally he had to adjust to the new mindset of saying no to treats and snacks.

After the first month or two of staying committed to saying no, Tanner said the “food noise” — a term he and his wife use when it comes to food and the temptation to eat it — started to fade.

“Because I chose to do that back in July, over time it’s become easier,” Tanner mentioned. “I don’t have the thought anymore. It’s already out of my life. I’m not tempted.”

He said his athletic competitiveness played a role in him wanting to lose the weight naturally.

“I wanted to do it on my own and I wanted to challenge myself against myself,” Tanner said. “It’s always better, I think, if people can find a way to make it through and grit it out and do it on their own, they’re a lot more proud of the accomplishment.”

Tanner explained that his focus has been 95% diet and 5% exercise. His doctor told him he estimates that so far, Tanner has added three decades to his lifespan based off his heart results, blood pressure and cholesterol changes.

“Every single part of my life is better than it was nine months ago. Every single part of me is healthier than it was nine months ago,” he said. “I love my wife and child and want to be with them as long as I can.”

As of right now, Tanner’s goal weight is somewhere between 300 to 325 pounds. Once he reaches that, he wants to look into doing a skin removal surgery.

“If I’m able to showcase for one person (that) choosing and doing it without all of these commercials, propaganda and media, quick fix, paying for this or getting this surgery and having it sucked out of you, hopefully that can show and inspire others like, ‘Hey, you’re stronger than you think and you can do it,’” he said.

To follow Tanner’s story on Facebook, click here. He invites people to message him if they want any advice, including specifics on his diet, where he goes shopping and recipes he enjoys.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.