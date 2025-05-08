Police officer shoots motorcyclist who stole his taser

By Matthew Rodriguez

Click here for updates on this story

NEWPORT BEACH, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A video from the Newport Beach Police Department shows the brief scuffle that ultimately ended when an officer shot and killed a motorcyclist who stole his taser.

The deadly shooting happened on April 1, during a traffic stop along Pacific Coast Highway between Superior Avenue and Hoag Hospital. The officer pulled over 45-year-old Geoff Shyam Stirling at roughly 9:15 p.m. after he allegedly drove through a red light.

The dash camera video from the officer’s car shows Stirling being uncooperative and refusing to sit on the curb while detained. It also showed Stirling lunging at the officer after he briefly turned his back while radioing for an additional unit.

The two men briefly scuffled on the side of the road until Stirling stole the officer’s taser and pointed it at him. With about an arm’s length between Stirling and himself, the officer ordered Stirling to drop the taser before immediately shooting six times.

Authorities drove Stirling to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Newport Beach PD said none of its officers suffered any injuries.

Immediately after the shooting, the California Attorney General’s Office launched an investigation into the shooting as required by AB 1506, which mandates an investigation when law enforcement shoots an unarmed person.

Days after the shooting, former Real Housewives of Orange County cast member Lydia McLaughlin said Stirling was her brother.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.