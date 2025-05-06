Man charged with killing his wife with a plastic sword

By Joseph Buczek

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A Detroit man has been charged in connection with fatally stabbing his wife with a plastic sword.

On May 4, Detroit police responded to a home in the 18400 block of Conley Street around 4:30 a.m. for a report of a stabbing. When police arrived, they found the victim, Kathryn Morgan, 67, in the living room, unresponsive and suffering from multiple stab wounds to her back and head. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Wayne County prosecutors allege that Timothy Morgan, 68, stabbed his wife multiple times with a plastic sword and then struck her in the head with a pair of pliers, fatally wounding her.

Timothy Morgan turned himself in to the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct a short while later. He is charged with first-degree murder.

Timothy Morgan is expected to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

