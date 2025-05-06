3.0 magnitude earthquake sends shake through Central Virginia

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Virginia (WTVR) — A 3.0 magnitude earthquake occurred near Dillwyn, Virginia in Buckingham County Tuesday afternoon, sending a shake through Central Virginia.

CBS 6 viewers across the region said they felt the shake, including in Colonial Heights, North Chesterfield, and the Fan District in Richmond.

Here’s a sampling of comments left on the CBS 6 Facebook page:

“My house in Dillwyn was shaking and loud explosion. Glad it wasn’t worse,” said Diane Boggs Blackburn.

“House vibrated here in Crewe. Big rumble also,” Lynda Leap Hensley said.

“Yes — in Prince Edward County. It was like someone picked up my house and dropped it straight down. My house then shook and everything rattled. Lasted just a few seconds. My first thought was an explosion or plane crash,” Cheryl Cook said.

“I’m in Cumberland. My dogs began howling and going crazy before it started and the goats began running in circles, like they could feel it before the actual shaking began, and then the house began to shake so hard and the rumble sound was loud too,” Jennifer Harman said.

“I called my momma and said ‘did you feel that?'” Shawna Yvette said.

“Yes! There was a LOUD rumble and the whole house shook,” Brenda Mani Meshejian, from Farmville, said.

If you felt the earthquake, you can share your location with the United States Geological Survey (USGS) to help them collect data on the incident by going here.

