Minnetonka doctor taking prosthetics to amputees in Ukraine

By David Schuman

Click here for updates on this story

MINNETONKA, Minnesota (WCCO) — A Minnetonka doctor isn’t wavering in his commitment to help Ukrainian soldiers injured during the war with Russia.

Dr. Greg Ekbom visited Ukraine last month for the fifth time since Russia invaded in 2022.

“The passion that I still have at age 75 is strong,” he said. “It’s burning brightly.”

Through his nonprofit, LimbFit, Ekbom’s provided prosthetics to dozens of Ukrainian amputees. The majority of them are soldiers, but LimbFit’s worked with civilians, too. He says the country has more than 80,000 amputees, and LimbFit is in the process of hiring a full-time prosthetist to help address the problem.

“This trip was, I think, one of our best trips because of our prosthetic lab now being fully functional, up and running,” Ekbom said.

Each time he’s there, Ekbom says the quality of care from the Ukrainian providers gets better.

His team helps train them, sharing the latest techniques and also learning plenty from them.

Ekbom says there are always reminders of the war around them.

“We got off the train in Kiev and one hour before, a missile hit right in the middle of the city,” he said. “And we saw the smoke rising from the missile hit as we got off the train.”

Ekbom says this trip was the first where Ukrainians shared concern about American support for their cause.

“[They asked me,] ‘Are you standing with us? Are you going to abandon us?'” he said. “My answer was to tell them that I cannot control what happens in Washington or the White House, but I can control what happens in my own heart and the organization, LimbFit. And we are here, we stand with you.”

There are plans to expand the LimbFit mission to other countries, and Ekbom intends to visit Ukraine twice a year.

“As long as God gives me health and strength, I’m in it for the long haul,” Ekbom said.

Ekbom also helped bring surgeons from Ukraine to Minnesota to study.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.