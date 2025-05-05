Duncan Aldred Appointed President of GM North America, Signaling a Bold New Era of Innovation and Customer Focus

By Jo-Carolyn Goode

Click here for updates on this story

May 5, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a decisive move that underscores its commitment to customer-centric innovation and sustainable growth, General Motors (GM) has appointed industry veteran Duncan Aldred as Senior Vice President and President of North America. Effective immediately, Aldred will oversee GM’s largest and most dynamic regional market, reporting directly to Rory Harvey, GM Executive Vice President and President of Global Markets.

Aldred’s appointment marks a strategic elevation for a leader whose three-decade career with GM has been defined by transformation, growth, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in both customer satisfaction and brand evolution. This leadership shift is expected to further GM’s mission to deliver unparalleled choice and performance across its diverse portfolio of internal combustion engine (ICE) and electric vehicle (EV) offerings.

A Track Record of Results and Reinvention Prior to this role, Aldred served as GM’s Vice President of Commercial Growth Strategies and Operations, where he modernized the company’s customer experience and expanded growth opportunities through initiatives like GM Energy, GM Envolve, OnStar, Customer Care and Aftersales, and Digital Sales and Service.

“Duncan comes to this role having driven a decade of growth in Buick and GMC,” said Rory Harvey. “He has demonstrated time and again that he can lead with vision, adapt to market changes, and elevate both customer and dealer satisfaction.”

Aldred is perhaps best known for his leadership in launching the upscale Buick Avenir and rugged GMC AT4 sub-brands—both of which redefined their segments and contributed to GMC’s record-breaking pickup sales. Under his stewardship, Buick transitioned from sedans to a successful SUV lineup and ranked among the top two brands in JD Power’s Customer Sales and Service Satisfaction surveys for over a decade.

Steering GM Through a Transformative Automotive Landscape Now at the helm of GM’s North America division, Aldred takes charge during a pivotal time when the industry is undergoing a technological renaissance. With consumer demand shifting toward electrification, connected services, and sustainable mobility, Aldred is poised to play a central role in accelerating GM’s EV rollout and digital transformation.

“With the best and broadest portfolio in the business and a team that is totally focused on our customers, GM is in a strong position in North America,” Aldred affirmed. “I’m excited to continue working with our teams, dealers, and partners to deliver an exceptional sales and ownership experience.”

Why It Matters for Houston and Beyond Houston, a city known for its energy leadership and growing commitment to green innovation, stands to benefit from GM’s forward-thinking strategy. With Texas emerging as a hub for EV adoption and infrastructure, Aldred’s leadership may bring greater access to advanced vehicles and enhanced customer services across the state.

His promotion also signals GM’s confidence in aligning traditional automotive strengths with next-gen solutions, a blend that mirrors Houston’s own evolution as a city of legacy and innovation.

For more info, visit GM.com

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Jo-Carolyn Goodeeditorial@stylemagazine.com7133205611