California man accidentally shoots man and himself while cleaning gun

By Jose Fabian

STOCKTON, California (KOVR) — A Stockton man accidentally shot himself and another person Friday afternoon, police said.

Stockton Police said that around 4:40 p.m. they were called to a home on the 8400 block of Kelley Drive.

When they arrived, they learned two 22-year-old men were cleaning their guns when one of them accidentally shot himself and the other man, police said.

They had injuries that were not life-threatening and were taken to a hospital.

Stockton Police said charges were referred to the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office.

