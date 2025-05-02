School bus attack in Southeast Georgia leaves 7-year-old injured; driver, 7 juveniles charged

By AJ Sisson

BULLOCH COUNTY, Georgia (WJCL) — Seven juveniles, ranging in age from 5 to 14, and a school bus driver have been charged following an attack on a 7-year-old student in Bulloch County. The incident occurred on April 18 as students were on their way to school, including Mattie Lively Elementary School.

According to the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the attack left a 7-year-old victim with bruises and minor injuries. Captain Todd Hutchens described the assault as a “multiple-on-one” attack, with one child climbing over a seat to stomp on the 7-year-old.

Security camera footage captured the incident, however it is involved with an active investigation and can’t be given to WJCL 22 News.

The bus driver, 70-year-old Joey Edwin Jackson, did not intervene or report the attack. Authorities stated that Jackson failed to pull over or notify the bus garage for assistance, even though the bus route passed directly by BCSO, although it’s unclear whether the fight happened while the bus passed the building.

Jackson has been charged with second-degree cruelty to children and failure to report child abuse. He has since been released on bond and is no longer employed by the school district.

Hutchens emphasized that bus drivers, along with all other Bulloch County Schools staff, are “mandated reporters” and must report all incidents, including physical altercations.

“There are clear expectations that are reviewed annually and gone over with the bus drivers as to what’s to occur when, if something like this occurred, what to do,” said Bulloch County Schools Superintendent Charles Wilson.

The seven juveniles involved in the attack have been charged with battery and are indefinitely suspended from school.

“I want to take this opportunity to encourage our parents and our students to know and understand what the expectations in our student code of conduct and what our schools are about,” said Wilson.

The juveniles are currently in the custody of their guardians. When asked about potential consequences for the parents, the sheriff’s office declined to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

