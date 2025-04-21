California crime rates drop as state credits enforcement strategy

By Sowjanya Pedada

4/18/25 (LAPost.com) — California crime rates fell in 2024, with both violent and property offenses showing notable declines, according to preliminary data released by state officials.

An analysis by the Public Policy Institute of California found violent crime dropped 4.6% in 2024 compared to the previous year, while property crime fell 8.5%.

The institute examined Real Time Crime Index data from 29 law enforcement agencies throughout the state. Robberies decreased by 5.2%, and aggravated assaults fell by 3.9%, according to the analysis. Homicides dropped 5.9% from 2023 levels.

Vehicle thefts showed a substantial decline of 11.9%. Burglary rates fell 13.6%, and larceny dropped 18.6% when compared with pre-pandemic figures.

The downward trend in California mirrors patterns seen nationwide. Property crime decreased at nearly identical rates — 8.5% in California and 8.4% elsewhere in the country, the institute reported.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office pointed to ongoing public safety investments as a factor in the declining crime rates. Since 2019, California has invested $1.1 billion toward crime-fighting efforts.

In 2023, Newsom unveiled a major funding package aimed at combating organized retail crime as part of the state’s broader public safety strategy.

Last year, the state distributed $267 million to 55 local jurisdictions specifically for fighting organized retail theft. The funding was designed to help communities hire more officers, increase arrests, and pursue more felony charges against suspects.

The California Highway Patrol has teamed up with local police departments in high-crime areas to address roadway violence, vehicle theft, and retail crime. These partnerships have been established in Bakersfield, San Bernardino, and Oakland.

Officials report these collaborative efforts have resulted in nearly 6,000 arrests. Law enforcement has recovered about 4,500 stolen vehicles and confiscated roughly 300 firearms during these operations.

The CHP-led Organized Retail Crime Task Force has been active since 2019. State data shows the task force has conducted more than 3,600 investigations, leading to over 4,000 arrests. The task force hasn’t slowed down in 2025. In the first few months of this year, officers conducted 136 retail theft investigations, resulting in 209 arrests.

Last August, Newsom signed what his office described as a bipartisan package of bills to address property crime. The legislation was crafted to give law enforcement additional tools against smash-and-grab robberies, retail theft, and auto burglaries.

California law currently allows for penalties of up to three years in jail for organized retail theft. The state’s $950 threshold for felony theft charges ranks as the 10th lowest nationwide.

By comparison, Texas requires $2,500 in stolen merchandise to bring felony charges.

Criminal justice experts caution that preliminary crime statistics don’t always reflect final trends. Complete data analysis may yield different results once information from all jurisdictions is compiled.

