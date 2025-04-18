Jury convicts man who murdered his wife, attempted to cover his tracks

By Jesse Sarles

Colorado (KCNC) — A Colorado jury has convicted a 44-year-old man for first degree murder in the killing of his wife. Investigators say in December 2023 Daniel Krug ambushed his wife Kristil Krug in the garage of their home in Broomfield’s Anthem neighborhood. He hit her in the head multiple times and then stabbed her in the heart.

In an elaborate attempt to cover his tracks, the district attorney’s office said he sent texts suggesting she was unfaithful and also used her phone to disable their home security system. He also covered the family’s doorbell camera with tape.

Leading up to the attack, he also pretended to be her stalker to try and frame one of Kristil’s ex-boyfriends.

Krug’s trial lasted several weeks, and digital forensic evidence was used to lay out the facts of the unusual case. He will be formally sentenced on Friday afternoon in Broomfield County District Court.

A first-degree murder conviction comes with mandatory life in prison without the possibility of parole.

