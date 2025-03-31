Rooted in Innovation: HCC Katy Celebrates Nancy Dillon Itz Greenhouse Ribbon Cutting

By Francis Page, Jr.

March 31, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — HOUSTON – In a vibrant ceremony blooming with purpose and promise, Houston Community College (HCC) Katy campus officially cut the ribbon on the brand-new Nancy Dillon Itz Greenhouse on March 19, ushering in a new era of hands-on education for students pursuing careers in modern agriculture and environmental science.

Named in honor of the late Nancy Dillon Itz, a San Antonio agriculture trailblazer and mother of HCC Foundation Board Chair David Itz, the greenhouse is more than a building—it’s a living laboratory and a heartfelt tribute to a woman whose roots run deep in innovation.

“This greenhouse completes the science lab experience outside of the classroom, preparing students for careers in modern agriculture and environmental science,” said Chris Qualls, HCC’s Horticulture Program Manager. “Our students won’t just study agriculture—they’ll live it.”

The greenhouse is the latest jewel in the crown of the HCC Agriculture and Horticulture Program, which has grown exponentially through strategic partnerships with Texas A&M AgriLife and Sam Houston State University. The program gives students the rare opportunity to concurrently enroll in university courses, planting the seeds of success early and often.

Chairman David Itz, visibly moved during the event, underscored the power of accessible education and HCC’s community impact.

“I am very impressed with HCC’s size and breadth of subject matter,” Itz said. “But more importantly, I’m inspired by how HCC serves communities across Houston and in Katy.”

Jess Johnson, Manager of Texas Master Gardeners of Harris County, praised the partnership with HCC and the meaningful connection it fosters with the community.

“This is special to us,” said Johnson. “It’s an opportunity to get back into the community, nurture knowledge, and grow future leaders in environmental stewardship.”

The greenhouse, a project three years in the making, is more than a structure—it’s a mission realized. It signals the completion of Phase One of the Katy campus expansion, and the beginning of a greener, more sustainable chapter in education.

Zachary Hodges, President of HCC Northwest College, expressed deep gratitude:

“We would like to thank the Itz Family for their continued contribution to HCC and for making this milestone at the Katy campus possible.”

Cultivating the Future, One Student at a Time

As one of the nation’s largest singly accredited, open-admission community colleges, Houston Community College continues to empower future generations with its 14 Centers of Excellence, workforce training programs, and robust academic pathways. With the addition of the Nancy Dillon Itz Greenhouse, HCC not only invests in modern science—it cultivates a legacy of opportunity, access, and sustainability.

For more information about HCC’s Agriculture and Horticulture program or to visit the new greenhouse, head to hccs.edu.

